Ken Tingley
Traditionally at newspapers, there was an order to how information was processed by its readers.

A news article would appear, which might be followed by an editorial that expresses an opinion on the issue or maybe a columnist would weigh in. Then letters to the editor would follow.

There was an order.

But with social media, that is not how things work and it can be difficult to get everyone on the same page. What I see regularly is people making complaints or commenting without even having read the original story.

They are coming in the middle or the end of the reporting and writing and lack a context. They don’t seem to understand the difference between a news story, a blog, a column and an editorial.

Our reporter covered a pro-Trump rally over the weekend and wrote a basic nuts and bolts story about what happened and what some of the people at the rally said.

Readers posted 24 comments that were mostly a back and forth between readers who have opposing opinions about President Trump.

There were no comments that complained about the story.

The reporter followed up with a blog post that described an incident in which she felt “uncomfortable” when people at the protest began shouting at her.

Readers posted 16 comments, including some that questioned the validity of the reporter’s complaint. Other comments on social media seemed to believe that the blog post was the original story covering the rally. It was not. They did not seem to have read the original story, just the reporter’s blog post.

I followed up with a blog post of my own condemning the harassment of any reporter at any time for doing their job.

I was condemned for using words like “mob” and “attacked” in my blog post as well. Some did agree that reporters should not be attacked. Other emails and social media posts again seemed to believe that my blog post was the coverage of the event.

They did not seem to have read the original news story or the reporter’s blog about the attack. They instead questioned the integrity of the newspaper.

We see this a lot.

I find myself being asked to defend stories and information published that those complaining about have not read.

That’s where we are these days.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

