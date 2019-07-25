{{featured_button_text}}

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Johnstown

Glens Falls' Joe Girard III shoots the ball over Johnstown's Victor Orsell during the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. Girard is already practicing at Syracuse for an exhibition trip to Italy.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

The last thing most of us are probably thinking about right now is basketball season, but if you are keeping close tabs on former Glens Falls star Joe Girard III, there is a lot to report.

First of all, Syracuse has already started practice in preparation for an exhibition tour in Italy in August. Girard tweeted out some photos from his first practice about a week ago.

The thing you have to remember about playing Division I basketball in the elite Atlantic Coast Conference is that the media coverage is intense and year-round.

Jon Rothstein, who describes himself as a “college basketball insider for CBS sports” on Twitter, tweeted out a list of 10 “under-the-radar freshmen” for the ACC. On the list was Girard along with three of his SU teammates.

Earlier this week, Syracuse scrimmaged against a group of past players at Syracuse. In an interview with a Syracuse television station, Syracuse assistant coach Ryan Blackwell said, “Joe Girard stepped up and played pretty good today. I had not gotten a chance to see him up close. I’m impressed with him.”

Syracuse will play four games in Italy beginning on Monday, Aug. 12.

According to Syracuse, the games will be live-streamed by FloHoops.com, a subscription based service. The cost is $29.99 for a single month.

Schedule in Italy:

Monday, August 12, 7 p.m. vs. Italian Select Team All-Stars Varese at Palasport Morio Porta.

Wednesday, August 14, 7 p.m. vs. Italian Select Team Oxygen Bassano at Palazzetto Dello Sport.

Saturday, August 17, 12 p.m. vs. Summer Select Team at Palaestra Viale Achille Sclavo.

Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m.: vs. Italian Select Team Virtus Roma at Palatellene via Aldo Fabrizi.

If you happen to be Italy, the games are a bargain at just 10 euros.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments