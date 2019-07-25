The last thing most of us are probably thinking about right now is basketball season, but if you are keeping close tabs on former Glens Falls star Joe Girard III, there is a lot to report.
First of all, Syracuse has already started practice in preparation for an exhibition tour in Italy in August. Girard tweeted out some photos from his first practice about a week ago.
The thing you have to remember about playing Division I basketball in the elite Atlantic Coast Conference is that the media coverage is intense and year-round.
Jon Rothstein, who describes himself as a “college basketball insider for CBS sports” on Twitter, tweeted out a list of 10 “under-the-radar freshmen” for the ACC. On the list was Girard along with three of his SU teammates.
Earlier this week, Syracuse scrimmaged against a group of past players at Syracuse. In an interview with a Syracuse television station, Syracuse assistant coach Ryan Blackwell said, “Joe Girard stepped up and played pretty good today. I had not gotten a chance to see him up close. I’m impressed with him.”
Syracuse will play four games in Italy beginning on Monday, Aug. 12.
According to Syracuse, the games will be live-streamed by FloHoops.com, a subscription based service. The cost is $29.99 for a single month.
Schedule in Italy:
Monday, August 12, 7 p.m. vs. Italian Select Team All-Stars Varese at Palasport Morio Porta.
Wednesday, August 14, 7 p.m. vs. Italian Select Team Oxygen Bassano at Palazzetto Dello Sport.
Saturday, August 17, 12 p.m. vs. Summer Select Team at Palaestra Viale Achille Sclavo.
Sunday, August 18, 7 p.m.: vs. Italian Select Team Virtus Roma at Palatellene via Aldo Fabrizi.
If you happen to be Italy, the games are a bargain at just 10 euros.
