BLOG: In times of crisis, newspapers still deliver

The suggestion from a reader was mostly a compliment for the newspaper, but I didn’t take it that way.

The reader complimented the newspaper for his comprehensive coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but offered that we should drop our pay wall so that anyone in the community could see the coverage.

On one hand, the reader seemed to be saying that our coverage was valuable community information that everyone should have access to, but on the other hand he was saying that he didn’t think they should have to pay for that valuable information.

I suspect it would be for the good of the community of Walmart dropped its charges for Purel and sanitary wipes, but we don’t see people asking for that.

Newspapers are obviously a different business. They have always been community institutions where citizens go to get their news and insights, learn about community problems and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow citizens. I think our newspaper has a heart and soul and strives to do what is best for the community.