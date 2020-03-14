BLOG: In times of crisis, newspapers still deliver

The suggestion from a reader was mostly a compliment for the newspaper, but I didn’t take it that way.
The reader complimented the newspaper for his comprehensive coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but offered that we should drop our pay wall so that anyone in the community could see the coverage.
On one hand, the reader seemed to be saying that our coverage was valuable community information that everyone should have access to, but on the other hand he was saying that he didn’t think they should have to pay for that valuable information.
I suspect it would be for the good of the community of Walmart dropped its charges for Purel and sanitary wipes, but we don’t see people asking for that.
Newspapers are obviously a different business. They have always been community institutions where citizens go to get their news and insights, learn about community problems and celebrate the accomplishments of their fellow citizens. I think our newspaper has a heart and soul and strives to do what is best for the community.
Our online paywall allows readers to read five stories a month before they are asked to buy a subscription, but on the flip side, a reader can get a three-month online subscription for just $3. That’s pretty cheap and a small price to support local journalism.
In the end, I told the reader that it was not my decision on whether to drop the paywall, but I did let him know how cheap the digital subscription cost. But yesterday, it was decided to drop the payroll so that anyone could read the stories on coronavirus.
I hope everyone in the community does that. It would be better if you bought a digital subscription.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.