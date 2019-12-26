BLOG: How we choose the top stories of the year

The process is thorough and a bit involved when it comes to choosing the top stories of the year.

We have never established a definition of what makes a story a candidate. We leave that up to each member of our newsroom staff to decide.

Was it the story that had the most public reaction or was it the story that had the most impact?

How do you weight a great sports story – like a state championship – with other news stories?

These are questions each individual has to ask themselves.

Our process starts in November when our City Editor Bob Condon asks reporters and editors for suggestions of stories to be considered. While everyone has the chance to nominate a story, it is for the most part left to Bob to comb through the news archives of the past year to see what the biggest stories might be.

Each year Bob puts together a pretty comprehensive ballot that offers a brief description of the story and why it was important. This year’s ballot was six pages long and contained over 50 stories to choose from. That’s about one story for each week of the year, which seems about right.