BLOG: How we choose the top stories of the year

The process is thorough and a bit involved when it comes to choosing the top stories of the year.
We have never established a definition of what makes a story a candidate. We leave that up to each member of our newsroom staff to decide.
Was it the story that had the most public reaction or was it the story that had the most impact?
How do you weight a great sports story – like a state championship – with other news stories?
These are questions each individual has to ask themselves.
You have free articles remaining.
Our process starts in November when our City Editor Bob Condon asks reporters and editors for suggestions of stories to be considered. While everyone has the chance to nominate a story, it is for the most part left to Bob to comb through the news archives of the past year to see what the biggest stories might be.
Each year Bob puts together a pretty comprehensive ballot that offers a brief description of the story and why it was important. This year’s ballot was six pages long and contained over 50 stories to choose from. That’s about one story for each week of the year, which seems about right.
Each reporter and editor is then given a chance to vote. The top story gets 10 points; second place gets 9 points; third 8 points and so on.
There were four stories this year that separated themselves into a top tier of stories with the next six all pretty close together.
Once the voting is complete, reporters are assigned to write a synopsis of the story and why it was important. But one thing we’ve always tried to do is update the story to see if anything has changed since the last time we reported on it, so there is often new information in the end of the year stories.
The Top 10 stories will be published in Sunday’s newspaper. If you would like to make a prediction about the top stories, go ahead and leave a comment here.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.