I never recall the Supreme Court and Saturday Night Live intersecting quite the way they did earlier this week, unless you want to count Kate McKinnon’s rambunctious take on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During oral arguments earlier this week over whether existing civil rights law covers anti-LBGT discrimination, a recurring character from SNL during the 1990s was brought up – “Pat.”

Pat, who was played by Julia Sweeney, was a character of indeterminate sex. Each skit played about the same way with people trying to find out if Pat was a man or a woman and never quite reaching a conclusion. I didn’t watch SNL all the time back then, but I do remember the character as being part of the pop culture fabric.

So when the attorney representing the LGPT workers mentioned “Pat” this week, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he wasn’t familiar with the character.

It was up to the workers’ lawyer, Pamela Karlan, to take on the unenviable job of explaining “Pat” to a 69-year-old Supreme Court justice.

Alito was in his 40s when “Pat” was appearing during the 1990s, but I guess he did not watch Saturday Night Live back then. He would have been in his 20s when SNL first went on the air.

It’s something to remember the next time the Senate is confirming a Supreme Court nominee. Someone should ask the candidate if they watch Saturday Night Live, and do they know who “Pat” is.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

