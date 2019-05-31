We have definitely been holding our letter-writers to higher standards in recent times.
This past week, a reader submitted a letter in which they chastised “fake news” for reporting that the Obama administration deserves the credit for the current economy.
Since that was not something I had read in The Post-Star or any other publication recently, I asked the letter-writer if they could include the source of that information, especially since this was a letter appearing in The Post-Star. It would be easy for readers to assume that it was something we published. I also feel strongly if you are going to attack a media outlet as “fake news,” you need to be very specific about which outlet you are referring to.
The letter-writer responded that it was not a story they read in The Post-Star, but in the Washington Post or New York Times.
I again asked for clarification on which article and when. It certainly could have been an opinion piece in either of those newspapers.
The letter-writer responded again, this time saying they heard it on CNN, but they did not remember who said it or when. They also said to scrap the letter, which of course is unfortunate.
This is the quandary we are left with in the news business when folks rely on cable news programs rife with opinion for their news. It may be an extra burden on our letter-writers, but it is important to have the source of your information if you are going to write critically of the media.
It’d be nice if they held themselves to the same standards they hold the media to. Doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
