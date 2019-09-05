{{featured_button_text}}
Ken Tingley

Glens Falls High School will be defending its Class B state football championship this year.

That will just be one of the storylines covered in The Post-Star’s annual preseason football preview that will be in Friday’s newspaper.

Glens Falls will be without star quarterback Joe Girard III for the first time in four years – he delivered two state titles – but Glens Falls still looks to have lots of talent.

That starts with the coaching as Post-Star sportswriter Pete Tobey takes a close look at Coach Pat Lilac’s career.

Tobey has been traveled all over the region for most of the last month checking in with all the high school football coaches.

The special edition will have previews and photos on all the local high school teams as well as last year’s statistics.

It should be another interesting season.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  "The Front Page" discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

