When we reported last week that the estate of a Korean War veteran who had passed away was being held responsible for the lease on an apartment he never lived in, it was just the beginning of the story.
Mark Mulholland’s story on channel 13 and Will Doolittle’s column in The Post-Star drew enough attention from the public that it got the landlord to back off and reimburse the family.
It’s a good day at the office when one of our stories makes a difference.
What followed were multiple tips about the same landlord doing similar things to senior renters who had passed away.
We often get tips about people who do unseemly things, but it is often very hard to get someone to go on the record with the information.
That was not the case in Kathleen Moore’s story Thursday where multiple people came forward to tell their story about what they felt was an unfair business practice.
Moore’s story reviewed the law, what happened to other families and the policies of other landlords.
It turned out that local Assemblyman Dan Stec was also proposing a law to end the practice.
But most importantly, it all started with readers who were willing to tell their stories to the newspaper.
