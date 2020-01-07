BLOG: Glens Falls West Wing fan speaks up

I heard from the Glens Falls woman who was quoted in the New York Times story about fanatical West Wing fans.

Terry Callanan Kempf saw my blog last week where I wrote about stumbling on a Times story that interview people who regularly go on a West Wing Facebook page. She admitted she is a huge West Wing fan. But I will let her put it in terms that are almost “Sorkin-esque.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it resonates so much now because of what is currently happening in Washington. We always hope that our elected officials are people of integrity, honesty and intellect. That’s what we see when the fans watch the show, not in the real White House, unfortunately,” she said.

One of the things I was reminded of after the blog ran was that although President Bartlett was a liberal Democrat in the show, the Republicans are usually shown in a good light as well, as people of integrity who just have different viewpoints on how to get things done.

I think I know what I will be doing tonight when I get home.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.