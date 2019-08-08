{{featured_button_text}}

If you are looking for that perfect graduation present – belated – for that college student leaving home for the first time, you might want to consider The Post-Star.

No, not the printed version. It would cost a fortune and your child would never read it anyway.

One of the things we continue to improve on is our digital product. And this month, there is a back to school session for only $5 a month.

I know from experience that when I posted one of my columns on Facebook, my son often responded with an email or text.

At least for the first couple years in college, students still have those connections with high school, whether it is with teachers, coaches or some of their teammates from sports teams.

Once they are signed up, they can remain logged in via the Post-Star app or The Post-Star website on their laptop. They can sign up for alerts and stay in touch with their hometown.

Maybe it will even keep them out of trouble. I’m not making any promises.

To check out the offers on poststar.com visit poststar.com/subscribe.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

