BLOG: Food pantries, families struggle in good economy

When our editorial board met this week, we spent a good portion of it talking about the working poor in our region.

If you have not read Evan Lawrence’s story that was on the front page of The Post-Star on Sunday, Feb. 23, you should make sure you do.

In talking to some of the officials who run the 17 or so food pantries around the region, Lawrence found that despite the great economy, low unemployment rate and rising stock market – until a few days ago – the demand for food pantry services seemed to be rising, while donations decreased.

Some believe that the 2017 tax bill, which doubled the standard deduction, has led to fewer people itemizing their taxes. Many used these donations as a tax strategy. Panty officials believe this has led to fewer people writing checks to charities.

Pantry officials also wondered if the political passions have led to more people supporting candidates than nonprofits. I hope that is not the case.

All of this is the subject of our editorial this Sunday where we hope you will consider your priorities when it comes to helping those less fortunate.

We believe you will be absolutely startled by some of the numbers found by Lawrence. It is something we all should be concerned about.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

