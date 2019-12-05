While visiting Pearl Harbor last month, I stumbled upon the story of the Opana Radar Site.
I had never heard it before.
The new RADAR technology was in its infancy in the 1940s and it was unclear what it could and could not detect. More importantly, nobody seemed to understand what that might mean from a military standpoint.
The Opana Radar Site was located on the north shore of Oahu, within walking distance from where I was staying. After my visit to Pearl Harbor, I went out for an early morning walk to find the historical marker facing a bluff across the water in the distance.
This is not unusual for me. Where ever I go on vacation, I check to see if there are sites of historical significance, even when you are in paradise.
Last year, it was the Ernest Hemmingway House and Harry Truman’s Winter White House in Key West. I have another trip planned in the spring to Nashville to see the gravesites of President Andrew Jackson and President James Polk. I might listen to some music story, too.
I found the Opana Radar Site historic market not far from the hotel pool. There was a detailed description of its role during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Check out my column on Saturday morning – the anniversary of the attack – to get the complete story on the Opana Radar Site.
