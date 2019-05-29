{{featured_button_text}}

The final schedule for the Better Angels events at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls have been set.

Better Angels is a relatively new group that is trying to bridge the political divide by doing workshops and events that bring us together and show us how to talk to each other in a civil manner.

I can’t imagine anyone disagreeing that we need it.

Information sessions are set for Wednesday evening (tonight) at 6:30 p.m. and again on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a 2 and a half hour skills workshop on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Every citizen should check out one of these events.

https://poststar.com/news/local/better-angels-group-to-meet-for-bipartisan-training/article_905405b2-b3cb-5435-b813-3851f23edbad.html

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page."

