The final schedule for the Better Angels events at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls have been set.
Better Angels is a relatively new group that is trying to bridge the political divide by doing workshops and events that bring us together and show us how to talk to each other in a civil manner.
I can’t imagine anyone disagreeing that we need it.
Information sessions are set for Wednesday evening (tonight) at 6:30 p.m. and again on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a 2 and a half hour skills workshop on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
Every citizen should check out one of these events.
It seems that every time I argue with someone with opposing values (as in Trump’s), I am always happy to agree with one or two points the other makes (with Trump it wd be his Korea policy and his transgender policy), but very rarely does my adversary do me the same favor. If he did, at least things would seem half civil, but since that is not the case, contentiousness wins out... the endeavor fruitless.
It’s clear to me that there are many subjects in which people can differ that cause or should cause tension, but there are others (often controversial) that involve core principles that one needs to stand up and fight for. In this case, one is not promoting oneself, but a value that you want every human being to possess.
