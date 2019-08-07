{{featured_button_text}}

Brother Dave

A simple trip to Yankee Stadium with my brother ends up being part of the story-telling for a column.

 Ken Tingley photo - tingley@poststar.com

One of the things we have discovered in recent months here at the newspaper is that we can enhance our story-telling with our online product.

While I know many people like reading the printed product every morning – as long as you’re reading, I don’t care how – the online stories are allowing us to provide better visuals and context.

My column Wednesday about going home again is a good example.

I chronicled my trip home to Connecticut with photos taken with my iPhone. There are photos of my brother and I on the bus going to Yankee Stadium, some photos of the Stadium and walking in to the ballpark.

While we are limited by newsprint space on how many photos we can include in the newspaper that is not a problem online. I included four photos with Wednesday’s column.

Maybe most importantly, near the end of the column I describe my parents’ wedding photo in a fit of nostalgia. Online, I was also able to include the photo.

The other day, one of our reporters Michael Goot covered the pro-Trump rally in Hudson Falls. He included many, many photos in the online report, but only a couple made it into print.

Goot was also able to include video interviews with several supporters so they could tell in their own words why they supported the president.

We are all learning how to do story-telling even better with the new tools we have at our disposal.

You might want to check it out.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

