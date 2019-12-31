BLOG: End of the year is the time to take stock

Throwing away the calendar is always a good time to take stock of things.
It’s ultimately when I review my retirement accounts, investments and bank account to see how I did in the past year, and if I am on track for the future.
We do that with our communities as well when you read our end-of-the-year edition where we rank the most significant stories of the year. With so much news, it’s hard to keep track of it all. We had some big news stories this year and our recap is a reminder of what is significant.
Our editorial board offered advice to a couple of community institutions and one politician on Sunday on how they could perform better in 2020. It was unsolicited, and I suspect it will go unheeded, but it’s important for someone to hold them accountable.
One of the best things we do as part of the end-of-the year package is put together a collection of our best photographs from the past year. It is a thing of beauty.
If you saw Sunday’s package, it was a reminder of what an amazing and exciting place that we live and play.
From the Adirondack Balloon Festival, to the state basketball tournament, to the gorgeous vistas that surround us. What is amazing to me year after year is how beautiful our region is, and how we get to experience as part of everyday life.
This is the last day of 2019. It has been challenging for this newspaper, but also rewarding as well. We’ve told some great stories of our community. We look forward to doing it again in 2020.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.