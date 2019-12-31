BLOG: End of the year is the time to take stock

Kenneth Tingley Editor Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. Follow Kenneth Tingley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Throwing away the calendar is always a good time to take stock of things.

It’s ultimately when I review my retirement accounts, investments and bank account to see how I did in the past year, and if I am on track for the future.

We do that with our communities as well when you read our end-of-the-year edition where we rank the most significant stories of the year. With so much news, it’s hard to keep track of it all. We had some big news stories this year and our recap is a reminder of what is significant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our editorial board offered advice to a couple of community institutions and one politician on Sunday on how they could perform better in 2020. It was unsolicited, and I suspect it will go unheeded, but it’s important for someone to hold them accountable.

One of the best things we do as part of the end-of-the year package is put together a collection of our best photographs from the past year. It is a thing of beauty.

If you saw Sunday’s package, it was a reminder of what an amazing and exciting place that we live and play.