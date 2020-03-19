BLOG: Coronavirus bad for business – even ours

While I know most of you have far more important things to worry about right now than this newspaper, I do hope you take a few minutes sometime this week to think about the men and women who are on the front lines reporting about the impact that coronavirus has on this community, and how important that information is for all of us.
I’d like you to think for a second where you would get the information about the pandemic, where to go for local treatment, what to look for in symptoms, what businesses are closed and open, the cancelations of community events and how local government is responding. Where would you get that information if the newspaper was not here?
Many will say, “I’d just find it somewhere else online.”
The reality is that you would not find the information we are reporting online. The service that small newspapers provide with their community journalism is vital to us all and we are doing it with a fraction of the staff we used to have.
Some might believe that big stories like the coronavirus outbreak are good for our business. That is not true.
While we have seen an enormous uptick in people reading our product online, and others have been moved to buy a discounted digital subscription, multiplying business cancelations all across the region every day means we have had more requests to cancel advertisements than order new ones.
If you are not aware, advertising is how we make the bulk of our money. It is what pays for the salaries of professional reporters and editors. It is how you get your news.
In a crisis, this community has always been able to count on The Post-Star. Our staff has been flat out all week, churning out information that our community needs to know. The newspaper has been filled with that local information.
Thankfully, no one in our newsroom has called in sick. We’ve moved people’s desks around in the newsroom to give everyone more space. Some members of the staff have decided to work from home. But they continue to report the news.
We’ve seen readers and residents alike respond with news tips and ideas for stories they would like to read. We have a dozen stories we would like to do; we don’t have the reporters to do them. Like almost all community newspapers, our resources keep dwindling.
I hope all of you take a second to think about what your community would look like if none of this information was available. It is a sobering thought.
Keep reading, keep those ideas coming and support local journalism in any way you can and we’ll continue to do our part.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.