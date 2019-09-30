If there was any doubt about the political divisions in our own communities, they were dispelled on poststar.com this week.
By midweek when Democrats in Washington announced they would pursue an impeachment investigation based on a whistleblower complaint against President Trump, our readers began to weigh in along political lines.
It also raised a quandary for the editors charged with reviewing comments about what was acceptable.
It was clear by the comments there were two different narratives being cultivated on the cable news opinion shows. While having an opinion about whether the president did anything wrong or not was acceptable, we shortly began to see comments that went into enormous detail about what the Bidens were accused of doing and why it was equally or more corrupt.
That was the quandary. Our fact-checks found that what many of our readers were posting were not based on what has been confirmed.
We ran a fact-check on some of the issues in question on Sunday’s newspaper.
We see this on other issues from time to time such as climate change.
It puts us in a difficult spot.
Should we post the comments that did not have a basis in fact and continue to perpetrate a false narrative, or should we deny those posts and be accused of being partisan?
Initially, we allowed most of the posts, but as we learned more about the allegations and the facts behind them, we began denying more of the posts. They simply were not true.
One of the things that is interesting about a hot story like this is that those that those that are commenting begin to police each other and present evidence of what is true and what is not.
Unfortunately, this often is often ugly and doesn't lead to any agreement.
It showed the divisions in the country remain dogged and unrelenting as both sides dig in further, and what is a bigger concern – facts don’t seem to matter.
