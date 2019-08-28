{{featured_button_text}}
After writing in this blog about my concerns that one of our reporters was verbally harassed during a pro-Trump rally over the weekend, I heard directly from the person who had been shouting at our reporter.

David R. Vanscoy, who identifies himself as the organizer of the American Patriots Express group and verbally attacked our reporter at the rally (he later apologized to the reporter for his actions, only to have another person begin shouting at her), asked when I might be available to meet with a small delegation of their members.

I was ecstatic.

I have repeatedly expressed the need for all of us to find a way to be able to talk about our differences politically.

To have respect for different points of view.

And to do it civilly.

I have promoted the Better Angels group and their workshops at Crandall Public Library as a way for us all to talk about the issues facing our country. I even participated in one.

I informed Vanscoy that I worked Monday thru Friday, generally from 9 to 5, and asked him to pick a day and time that worked for him for the meeting.

On Tuesday, I heard again from Vanscoy.

“After speaking with several key members of America Patriots Express, we have decided to not meet with you at this time,” he wrote.

He went on with a list of accusations that included that our newspaper was trying to “silence” his organization – we ran their rally story on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper - and he seemed to be disputing whether the incident where our reporter felt threatened even happened.

He also accused me of planting the “seed of violence” when I wrote about a heated exchange between two people at Centennial Circle earlier this year.

I would urge Vanscoy and members of the American Patriots Express to reach out to the Better Angels organization to see what they have to offer.

Better Angels is a nonpartisan group that does not represent any political viewpoint. It just wants to get us talking again in a civil way.

If Vanscoy and his group would like to be heard better in a more civil way, they should reach out to Bruce France the regional organizer of Better Angels and set up a meeting.

For the good of the country and our community.

It certainly wouldn’t hurt to listen.

France’s number is 518-441-9584.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

