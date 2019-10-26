White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said with a straight face this week that canceling subscriptions to the Washington Post and New York Times would be a “significant cost savings” for the federal government.
“Hundreds of thousands of tax dollars will be saved,” she said.
On Friday, the federal government revealed the federal deficit for 2019 had ballooned to nearly $1 trillion. The deficit had grown $205 billion during the past year. It is doubtful canceling the newspaper subscriptions will turn that ship around.
Obviously, this was another tantrum by President Trump for great journalists doing their job. The people who always condemn those newspapers for being liberal don’t read those newspapers. Their editorial boards may write liberal editorials, but the news reporting is the greatest in the world and does not take sides.
You have free articles remaining.
PEN America, a non-profit based in New York show mission is to protect free expression, filed a lawsuit last year against the White House for using the machinery of government to strike out against the press.
It issued the following statement:
“For the White House press secretary to threaten to force the cancellation of all federal government subscriptions to the New York Times and Washington Post is a terrifying and self-defeating effort at vindictive information control that reeks of totalitarianism. The White House is proposing to deny federal employees essential and credible reporting necessary to inform their work. The press secretary's reference to saving taxpayer money makes plain that this proposed maneuver is designed to inflict harm, aimed to deprive the papers of subscription revenue as well as influence, and to extend a political vendetta. We filed suit a year ago to challenge the White House's threats and acts of retaliation against journalists and the media under the First Amendment. This latest announcement underscores the danger of a president willing to use the federal government to exact retribution against the press, even if the cost is plunging his own workforce into information darkness.”
It’s kind of nice to have someone in the corner of newspapers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.