I doubt I could ever watch another Major League Baseball playoff game without using a DVR.
I’ve been using the recording device on NFL games for several years now. I can tune into the 1 p.m. game around 2:30 p.m. and finish watching the game when it ends at 4:30 without seeing one commercial in real time.
I don’t usually do that for baseball. Part of the reason is that if the game slows down, I start fast-forwarding between pitches which really interrupts the flow of the game. And the enjoyment.
I started watching Yankees 8:05 start on Sunday night around 8:30. By 10:30, I had caught up to the game in real time. And we weren’t close to being done.
The Yankees used nine pitchers while the Astros used six. That means 13 pitching changes.
Naturally, the game went into extra innings and didn’t end until the bottom of the 11th with a walkoff home run by the Astros.
Even though I was rooting for the Yankees, I was so tired, I was ecstatic that at least the game was over.
It took 4 hours and 49 minutes to play.
I love baseball, but it has a problem with the pace of the game. I don’t know what it will take, but I’m thinking a clock for pitchers and a larger strike zone for batters.
Thankfully, Game 4 starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday. I set my DVR to record that one too, just in case.
