It has been encouraging the number of people who have turned out for the two Better Angels informational sessions in Glens Falls.
Bruce France, the regional organizer of the workshop, told me that 16 more people turned out for the information session on Wednesday night. Another 20 had attended an earlier session at the library.
Better Angels is a group hoping to bridge the divide in our political discussions.
After two informational sessions in Glens Falls, Better Angels is gearing up for a two and a half-hour skills workshop on Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At least 10 people have already signed up.
I signed up myself today and hope others will join me.
The big event for Better Angels is the all-day Red vs. Blue workshop.
On Saturday, six blue-leaning citizens turned out with six red-leaning citizens at the Guilderland Library to talk about the political divide and try to find common ground.
There will be a Red/Blue workshop in Cambridge on June 15 where red-leaning citizens are still welcome.
The organization continues to have trouble attracting red-leaning citizens, even though Better Angels has no political leaning. It’s just trying to get us all talking in a more civil way
Earlier this spring, I reached out to prominent Republicans Ron Conover, Kevin Geraghty and Bob Henke with hopes they might talk some of their friends into getting involved.
I hope they take me up on my suggestion.
