I stumbled on this quote from a Charlie Sykes article that I thought summed up our politics perfectly.
Keep in mind Sykes is a conservative columnist.
He said John F. Kennedy was fond of saying, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”
He was speaking of Republicans refusal to condemn anything President Trump says or does.
Finally, I heard from retired former reporter Maury Thompson today. He shared this quote from the April 6, 1858 Glens Falls Republican newspaper:
"The common law of America now recognizes the newspaper as a family necessity. It is classed with pigs and potatoes, cashmere and calico."
I hope all our readers take that to heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.