Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y.

I stumbled on this quote from a Charlie Sykes article that I thought summed up our politics perfectly.

Keep in mind Sykes is a conservative columnist.

He said John F. Kennedy was fond of saying, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”

He was speaking of Republicans refusal to condemn anything President Trump says or does.

Finally, I heard from retired former reporter Maury Thompson today. He shared this quote from the April 6, 1858 Glens Falls Republican newspaper:

"The common law of America now recognizes the newspaper as a family necessity. It is classed with pigs and potatoes, cashmere and calico."

I hope all our readers take that to heart.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star.

 

