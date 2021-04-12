'Find a Victim' shows brevity, power of Lew Archer series

I read Ross MacDonald's "Find a Victim," published in 1954, one of his early Lew Archer novels, a series he started in 1949 with "The Moving Target" and continued through to 1976 with "The Blue Hammer," 18 books in all and probably the greatest American private eye series ever written. I've read most of the 18 novels (and "Find a Victim" once before), although not all, so I've got some great reading to look forward to.

Like the other Lew Archer novels, "Find a Victim" is short — less than 200 paperback pages — but potent. One of the hallmarks of the Archer novels is their economy — MacDonald doesn't ease into his plots, he leaps into the middle of them, then runs full-tilt to the finish. Along the way, readers get treated to grim observations that read like eulogies for the human race. Here are a few from "Find a Victim:"

"I thought of the palm rat running in his shadow on the sidewalk. He lived by his wits in darkness, gnawed human leavings, listened behind walls for the sounds of danger. I liked the palm rat better when I thought of him, and myself less."

"There were no chairs in the room. I sat on the bed. Love or something like it had broken its back."