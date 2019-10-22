{{featured_button_text}}
Visions of Fuji

I got for my birthday recently a book showing Japanese ukiyo-e prints by artists such as Hokusai, famous for his "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji." It's a beautiful book and reading it is an eye-opening experience, showing me (again) how narrow my viewpoint often is. For example, if asked to name "great artists," I don't think of Asian artists at all. Yet Hokusai's prints fill me awe. His Fuji series, so bold and mysterious, has to rank among the world's great masterpieces. Each one is stunning. Taken together, in the diversity of their subjects (all connected through the inclusion of Mt. Fuji), the excitement of the moments they capture, the brilliance of the colors, it's hard to think of anything in art, that I've seen, that compares.

