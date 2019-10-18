I read "Blood of Victory" by Alan Furst, published in 2002. I bought six or seven Alan Furst books this past summer, most of them at a great thrift shop on Long Island, which is where Furst lives. Two were signed by him. But as it turns out, I ended up reading Furst's most recent six books, of the 14 he has written set in the world of World War II (and pre-World War II) espionage and diplomacy. I liked the books, but I found that, after reading a handful, they felt formulaic and predictable.
A reader sent me an email, saying I should read Furst's earlier books in the series, particularly, I think, his first two — "Night Soldiers" and "Dark Star." I haven't gotten to them yet. First I have to track down copies. "Blood of Victory," the seventh in the series, had a bit less of the polish and predictability of the later books. I like writing that is a bit raw. I like plots that surprise — by revealing the flaws of the protagonist, for example. And often, if that rawness is what you like, you're going to find it in a writer's early works, particularly with writers who are using the same characters or, like Furst, similar plots and settings in novel after novel.
It's hard to keep things fresh when each of your books is a variation on a theme, and even though Furst uses different characters each time (for the most part — a couple of supporting characters show up more than once,) I find I can't keep the individual plots separate in my mind now. It's one big mash.
Authors who use not only similar plots and settings, but the same characters in many books face even more of a challenge in making each one actually "novel." Characters begin to interact in formulaic ways, having similar arguments, repeating similar jokes. Readers often like this familiarity — it can be like visiting with old friends. But it also can be boring and stilted.
Another problem can arise, too, when you use the same characters, and that is age. If your protagonist is a tough guy who settles things with his fists — like Robert Parker's Spenser — you run into issues after 30 years or so of novels starring him. Parker started with intrepid private investigator Spenser in 1973 with "The Godwulf Manuscript" and continued for 38 novels, all the way to "The Professional" 36 years later. Spenser was at least 30 in the first novel (probably older,) which means he would have been at least in his late 60s by the last one, but still running and punching and beating up tough guys. Parker's solution, which didn't satisfy me but might have been fine with less literal-minded readers, was to have time advance for everyone except his main characters — especially Spenser, his paramour Susan and his best friend, Hawk — who live in a sort of suspended state, like vampires, forever young.
The Spenser novels may be the best example of a series that is much better in its early incarnations than its later ones. Parker's fourth Spenser novel, "Promised Land," won the Edgar Award for best mystery novel. His seventh, "Early Autumn," won the Maltese Falcon Award for the best hard-boiled novel. It was all downhill from there.
