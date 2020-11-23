BLOG: Thompson writes about worlds rarely visited by writers

I read "Texas by the Tail" by Jim Thompson, published in 1965, a book I'd read before during a period when I read a few Thompson novels, including "The Grifters," "The Killer Inside Me" and a couple of others ("Pop. 1280?" "After Dark, My Sweet?") Looking up Thompson's bibliography just now, I was surprised by how many novels he wrote. I have to read more of them. Thompson's work is like many of his characters — seemingly simple, both in the sense of straightforward and not overly smart, but concealing dark currents of rage, deception and intelligence.

"Texas by the Tail" is one of his more upbeat stories. It has dark and violent moments, but nobody dies, and it delivers a happy ending. Also, the book is filled with sexual attraction, sexual teasing and actual sex. For a writer who seems unschooled, Thompson can pull off scenes — like sex scenes and fight scenes — that flummox a lot of writers.

I don't know what Thompson's life was like or what he did for work besides write novels, but he has a grasp of life in gritty places by people working in gritty professions that is impressive and fun to read, even when "fun" is the last adjective you would use to describe what happens in his books.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.