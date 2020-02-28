BLOG: 'These Truths' explores country's tensions, contradictions

I read Jill Lepore's "These Truths," a very long book (800-plus pages), published in 2018, that had me squinting to read its small type. It's a one-volume history of the U.S., starting all the way back with Columbus. It explores the contradictions of our history — the dedication to liberty that has gone hand in hand with oppression, including slavery and the withholding of the rights of citizenship from women and minorities. It's a good complement to Howard Zinn's "A People's History of the United States," which aims to tell the stories generally not taught in public school social studies classes, especially U.S. labor history.

Lepore's focus is more philosophical and also more mainstream. She hits the highlights over a period of about 400 years, with few surprises in terms of what she chooses to include. It's her focus on human rights — the granting and withholding of them, their exercise and their denial — that makes the book worth reading. Of the two books, I enjoyed Zinn's more, because I learned more. He addressed important parts of our history I had never heard about. Lepore's treatment was most interesting to me as regards slavery and the treatment of black Americans throughout our national history. Over and over again, starting with the Constitution that denied slaves any rights but counted each of them as 3/5 of a person, the country has failed to live up to its ideals and compromised with its most reactionary and racist elements. Even after the Civil War, the North backed away from upholding the Constitution and protecting the rights of blacks in the South, unleashing a decades-long reign of terror from the Ku Klux Klan and the indignities of Jim Crow.