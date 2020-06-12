BLOG: Tear slavery's defenders from our public squares and from our hearts

The arguments of the past from southern politicians, as concerned as they said they were about honor and tradition, also have echoes now in the arguments used to continue to honor those very leaders (including the ones who eventually betrayed and sought to destroy the United States,) with plaques and statues in public places. This debate is not about "erasing history." I wish schools would go into much greater detail about Civil War history, and delve into what the leaders of the South did and how they justified it. Statues don't teach history; they honor certain parts of it. A statue of Jefferson Davis, a building named after John C. Calhoun send a simple message -- these were great men, deserving of honor. But these men were traitors. They defended one of the most extensive and oppressive systems of human subjugation in human history. We should study them -- as a negative example. We should hold them up -- not in public squares but in classrooms -- as models of what not to do.

We also hear echoes now of the pre Civil War era's argument that abolitionists were to blame for "stirring things up." If only those who felt moral repugnance about the selling and beating and lynching and raping of other human beings had kept their mouths shut, then the country could have remained united -- that was their argument. We hear that sort of thing now from various quarters, arguing that anger is not the way to make change, that mass protests and marches and speeches and confrontational behavior is not the way to go about persuading people to your side. Should protesters be writing polite letters? Saying "please?" Pressure, not politeness, creates change. So when you hear complaints from people like Jeff Murphy, sheriff of Washington County and head of the state Sheriff's Association, about "anti-police hysteria and unwarranted political rhetoric," then you know the protests are working, creating that pressure that can and hopefully will lead to positive change.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

