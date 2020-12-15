BLOG: Reading two great contemporaries and very different writers — Hammett and Waugh

I read two books — "The Glass Key" and "Red Harvest" — by Dashiell Hammett, one of my favorite writers, and another two — "Black Mischief" and "Scoop" — by a writer who was new to me, Evelyn Waugh. The two men, whose styles could not be more different, wrote these four books in roughly the same time period between the two world wars. Both had been soldiers and lived adventurous lives — Hammett worked as a private detective, Waugh as a special correspondent, including war coverage — and both put their experiences to great use in their fiction.

But Waugh is urbane and amusing, while Hammett is hard-boiled and terse. I found myself snorting and giggling at Waugh's wonderfully convincing yet absurd send-ups of African politics and English journalism, while I'm sure I didn't smile once while reading Hammett's grim, tense, engrossing novels.

Hammett gets very close to his characters — so close, it's hard to peek around them and figure out what is happening in his densely plotted, action-packed stories. Waugh stands back from his characters so far he seems to be peering at them through a spyglass from on top of a tower. Occasionally, he kills one off with about as much regret as you would feel when squashing a gnat.