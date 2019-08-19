While on vacation a few weeks ago in Long Island, I visited an excellent thrift shop in East Hampton, the Women's Village Improvement Society. This isn't your North-Country-smells-like-old-clothes thrift shop. It's not even your nice-stuff-but-a-little-tattered emporium. It's your wow-fancy!-house-with-used-stuff-nicer-than-anything-I've-got thrift shop. I'm more a buyer of 50-cent than $50 tchotchkes, but the society also had books — roomfuls of them — and I will pay for those. So I bought five or six like-new books by Alan Furst, the author who writes historical novels set in late-1930s/early-1940s Europe about the spy affairs and love affairs of various emigres and Nazi-fighters. Nice books, and best of all, two of them were signed by Furst, who, I learned, lives on Long Island at least part of the year.
I read three of them over the past couple of weeks — I'm not sure of the exact titles of each, and if I tried to summarize one of the plots, I'd probably mix it up with the other two. His novels all have a similar feel and a similar way of playing out — a male hero takes up the anti-Nazi cause, or is drawn more deeply into it, and after a bit of derring-do and a dash of romance, he either wins or escapes and also gets the girl. It's formulaic, and Furst even includes some characters in multiple novels, and in a cute gimmick, includes in each book a scene at the same cafe.
The predictability of the books may take away from their excitement, but it's part of the fun, too. Furst is great at recreating the feeling of life in Italy or France or Greece as the Nazi shadow falls over Europe. He is fearless, too, in describing love affairs, along with affairs that are not love, but nevertheless, include lovemaking. Lots of authors skip over such scenes, which I think are very hard to write, but Furst is good at it and seems to revel in it. In contrast, he's quite restrained when it comes to action and adventure, seeming to prefer the possible and the credible to the exciting and the incredible. So his novels can be a bit of a letdown — "Inglourious Basterds" they are not.
