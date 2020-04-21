BLOG: Reading during quiet times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

If you're working from home, as I am, you may feel you're busier than ever and not gifted with an unexpected stretch of enforced leisure, which you can use for reading. But if you do have some extra time, in between repainting your whole house and waiting on hold to get through to the Labor Department to file your unemployment claim (or even while you're on hold,) you can squeeze some reading in.

I have managed two books in the last few weeks -- "The Master of Ballantrae,"by Robert Louis Stevenson, published in 1889, and "Amusing Ourselves to Death" by Neil Postman, published in 1985.

I think I read "Treasure Island" a long time ago, but that was the extent of my Stevenson reading (except for "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which is great). I wanted to dislike "The Master of Ballantrae," for some reason, thinking Stevenson too romantic or fanciful for my tastes, but I couldn't, because he is such a great storyteller, such a wonderful, inventive entertainer and also because this novel was begun in my hometown, Saranac Lake, and quite a bit of it, including the climax, is set in upstate New York. Briefly, "The Master of Ballantrae" is about two warring brothers, whose bitter psychological conflict eventually turns physical and, finally, metaphysical. What do I mean by that? I don't want to spoil the book, so you'll have to read it to find out.