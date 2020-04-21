BLOG: Reading during quiet times

If you're working from home, as I am, you may feel you're busier than ever and not gifted with an unexpected stretch of enforced leisure, which you can use for reading. But if you do have some extra time, in between repainting your whole house and waiting on hold to get through to the Labor Department to file your unemployment claim (or even while you're on hold,) you can squeeze some reading in.
I have managed two books in the last few weeks -- "The Master of Ballantrae,"by Robert Louis Stevenson, published in 1889, and "Amusing Ourselves to Death" by Neil Postman, published in 1985.
I think I read "Treasure Island" a long time ago, but that was the extent of my Stevenson reading (except for "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which is great). I wanted to dislike "The Master of Ballantrae," for some reason, thinking Stevenson too romantic or fanciful for my tastes, but I couldn't, because he is such a great storyteller, such a wonderful, inventive entertainer and also because this novel was begun in my hometown, Saranac Lake, and quite a bit of it, including the climax, is set in upstate New York. Briefly, "The Master of Ballantrae" is about two warring brothers, whose bitter psychological conflict eventually turns physical and, finally, metaphysical. What do I mean by that? I don't want to spoil the book, so you'll have to read it to find out.
"Amusing Ourselves to Death" is a lively bit of academic writing, expanding on Postman's thoughts about what television-watching was doing to the minds of Americans and how it was transforming American culture. In brief, he believed it was changing formerly serious activities, like politics, into entertainment. He died in 2003. I don't know what he thought of the internet age, which he saw dawning, but I would love to find out. And what would he have made of our politics now? He might have been silent in despair.
But "Amusing Ourselves" is relevant, despite the ways technology could have made it obsolete. Postman is a smart academic who writes for the lay reader, which is why this book sold well. Not every one of his assertions ring true, but many do, and his guiding idea -- that it is not through the crushing of our souls, a la Orwell, that we will be defeated but by the selling of them for distractions and sweets, a la Huxley, seems truer every day.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!