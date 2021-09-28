BLOG: Reading a couple of radicals, plus Hawthorne

Voltaire goes beyond poking fun at magical superstitions and ridicules just about anything that humans believe on faith — religion, trust in other people, government, philosophy and that things will turn out for the best. He presents instead a world of random and harsh events, where bad things happen to good and bad people, fairy tales do not come true and humans survive on their wits. As with many celebrated writers from the past whose works I've read, I found his writings to be far more lively, fun and vital than I expected.

Paine, too, is a kick. He wasn't a guy who wrote essays at a desk based on reports he'd heard. He did on-the-ground reporting, and fighting, during the American Revolution. He is not above calling names and refers to King George III as a "monster" and other less-kind terms. He combines rational arguments for independence with mockery and abuse of the British in a way that is both convincing and entertaining. It's fascinating to see (on Wikipedia) that Paine came to the colonies from Great Britain in 1774, only two years before writing his pro-revolution essay "Common Sense." I guess he was a real radical, unable to settle down or compromise — always needing an enemy to rail against, perhaps — because he ended up moving to France, writing in defense of the French Revolution, getting arrested there and then, after being freed, writing bitter pieces about former allies like George Washington.

He wrote even before the American Revolution about the evils of slavery, ridiculed Christianity and advocated for a guaranteed minimum income paid for with an inheritance tax on landowners. He was the sort of uncompromising thinker and person more celebrated in retrospect than during his life. Apparently, six people came to his funeral.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

