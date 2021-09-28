BLOG: Reading a couple of radicals, plus Hawthorne

I've been doing some reading but not much writing in recent weeks, which means I've got some catching up to do on this blog. I'll probably miss a few things, but here is what I recall reading over the past couple of months or so:
* "The House of the Seven Gables" by Nathaniel Hawthorne, published 1851;
* "Zadig, or Destiny," "Candide, or Optimism" (published in 1757 and 1758) and various nonfiction musings by Voltaire, or Francois-Marie Arouet (Voltaire was his nom de plume);
* "Common Sense" (published 1776) and some other essays by Thomas Paine.
It's interesting that Voltaire and Paine both emphasize rationality and ridicule what they see as backward, superstitious and muddle-headed thinking, while Hawthorne, writing a century later, has a gothic style that embraces mysticism.
I loved "The House of the Seven Gables," mostly for the writing, which, while ornate, has a captivating descriptive power. The story is beautifully told, but I imagine Voltaire would find its themes of family curses and mystical powers ridiculous, and I'd have to agree with him. Hawthorne's saving grace is that he always gives himself an out when describing a mystical event — it may appear that each male member of a prominent family has been cursed to choke on their own blood, he'll say, but it could be a genetic weakness, passed down from one generation to the next. In that way, he gives skeptics like me permission to enjoy the story and the lovely writing without throwing the book aside because of its acceptance of the occult.
Voltaire goes beyond poking fun at magical superstitions and ridicules just about anything that humans believe on faith — religion, trust in other people, government, philosophy and that things will turn out for the best. He presents instead a world of random and harsh events, where bad things happen to good and bad people, fairy tales do not come true and humans survive on their wits. As with many celebrated writers from the past whose works I've read, I found his writings to be far more lively, fun and vital than I expected.
Paine, too, is a kick. He wasn't a guy who wrote essays at a desk based on reports he'd heard. He did on-the-ground reporting, and fighting, during the American Revolution. He is not above calling names and refers to King George III as a "monster" and other less-kind terms. He combines rational arguments for independence with mockery and abuse of the British in a way that is both convincing and entertaining. It's fascinating to see (on Wikipedia) that Paine came to the colonies from Great Britain in 1774, only two years before writing his pro-revolution essay "Common Sense." I guess he was a real radical, unable to settle down or compromise — always needing an enemy to rail against, perhaps — because he ended up moving to France, writing in defense of the French Revolution, getting arrested there and then, after being freed, writing bitter pieces about former allies like George Washington.
He wrote even before the American Revolution about the evils of slavery, ridiculed Christianity and advocated for a guaranteed minimum income paid for with an inheritance tax on landowners. He was the sort of uncompromising thinker and person more celebrated in retrospect than during his life. Apparently, six people came to his funeral.
