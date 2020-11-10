BLOG: Queen is the cleverest of detectives, and authors

As for the casual racism and misogyny — that is often part of novels from the early and mid-20th century, like the novels of P.G. Wodehouse, for example, which I adore — and it is jarring. It taints this book, but doesn't spoil it, at least not for me. It does give you a hint, however, how difficult it must have been to be, for example, a Black writer or a female writer at that time. How were you supposed to write a popular novel that reflected the culture of the time if the culture of the time diminished and degraded who you were? And if you were true to yourself and wrote a novel that treated women and/or Black people as full, complex and fascinating characters, was your book going to be treated as a fringe work for a niche audience? Reading books like these is also a reminder that in some concrete ways, things have gotten a lot better in our society over the past 70 years.