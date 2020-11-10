BLOG: Queen is the cleverest of detectives, and authors

I read "The Origin of Evil" by Ellery Queen and was struck again by how clever these writers are (Ellery Queen is the pseudonym of Frederic Dannay and Manfred Bennington Lee) and how much entertainment they pack into very short novels. I was also struck, unfortunately, by the casual racism and misogyny in the book, which was published in 1951. I think that means Dannay and Lee, despite their cleverness, were creatures of their time and culture, as most people are.
This is only the second Ellery Queen mystery I've read — Dannay and Lee wrote most of the more than 30 novels starring Queen — and I still can't get over the setup. The books are written by "Ellery Queen," but they also star "Ellery Queen," who is an amateur detective and a mystery writer. Get it? The novel's protaganist is also a mystery writer and ... he wrote the novel. The funny thing is, the novels aren't written in the first person — Queen is a character in the book like any other. It's confusing to think about, and it seems like it shouldn't work, but it does.
In this novel, as in the first one I read — "Cat of Many Tails" — I could never anticipate the action. Queen the author and Queen the detective were always at least a step ahead, as I tried to puzzle what had happened and why. Even after the bones of the plot are revealed, there are more surprises to come, and even the most outlandish aspects of the story (like the loincloth-clad guy who lives in a tree) are explained in a surprisingly rational way.
Dannay and Bennington must have had a fruitful partnership, in which their intellects and writing skills complemented each other to come up with brief novels so bristling with fun and outlandishness and trickiness that they couldn't have been the product of a single imagination.
As for the casual racism and misogyny — that is often part of novels from the early and mid-20th century, like the novels of P.G. Wodehouse, for example, which I adore — and it is jarring. It taints this book, but doesn't spoil it, at least not for me. It does give you a hint, however, how difficult it must have been to be, for example, a Black writer or a female writer at that time. How were you supposed to write a popular novel that reflected the culture of the time if the culture of the time diminished and degraded who you were? And if you were true to yourself and wrote a novel that treated women and/or Black people as full, complex and fascinating characters, was your book going to be treated as a fringe work for a niche audience? Reading books like these is also a reminder that in some concrete ways, things have gotten a lot better in our society over the past 70 years.
