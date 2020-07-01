BLOG: P.D. James falls short of expectations

The denouement is unbelievable and not in a good way. One of the detectives acts in a fashion that is just not credible. I didn't believe it, and I found it hard to believe a writer as good as James would have been so undisciplined. It feels like reading a first draft — an ending that should have been scrapped in the rewrite — and it made me wonder whether James was just too famous at that point for an editor to dare to say her book didn't work.

A lot of the book is wonderful, but the urgent need for editing is not restricted to the climax. The book is twice as long as necessary, and even when I was impressed with her ability to evoke a character or a place, I found myself wondering why I was reading so much about them. The answer seemed to be ... no reason, which does not work in a murder-mystery. I'll read Toni Morrison if I'm looking for interminable descriptions of people and places completely outside the plot. The novel seems to be trying to transcend its genre but only succeeds in becoming turgid and confusing (like much of Morrison's work.)

I'm being extremely hard on the book, which does have a lot of good parts. But good parts aren't enough to make a good book, any more than they're enough to make a good car. The parts have to fit with each other. They have to make sense together, even if that means throwing out some of the fancier ones. That critical culling was never done in "Original Sin," which also makes me wonder about the six novels she wrote afterward. Are they equally flabby? Or was James able to return to form? Perhaps I'll find out, but more likely, when I'm looking for another P.D. James work, I'll seek out her earlier novels from the 1960s and '70s.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

