BLOG: One negative assumption after another killed Breonna Taylor

This extreme oppression was taking place in my lifetime throughout the South — and in less extreme but still pernicious form, throughout the North, too — and it's naive to think it could have vanished in one generation.

It has not vanished, and the Breonna Taylor verdict is one more example of that. People — especially those people defending the verdict — will argue over all sorts of details — whether the officers announced themselves, whether Breonna Taylor was in bed or had stood up — while ignoring the larger context, the confluence of negative assumptions that brought officers in the middle of the night to the door of someone who had done nothing wrong, armed with a warrant and the expectation they would meet with trouble.

Try to think about yourself in Taylor's situation. If you're a white resident of the Glens Falls area, this is probably difficult for you to imagine. The police would never bust into your house in the middle of the night, guns drawn. And that is right. The system that for hundreds of years has devalued black life — and for most of that time, judged it as worthless — created the circumstances where all those assumptions were made that led to the unjustified shooting of Breonna Taylor. Living with those circumstances — being on the wrong end of them — is unimaginable for white folks like me who almost always get the benefit of the doubt.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

