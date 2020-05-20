BLOG: Morris exposes terrible injustice of MacDonald case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I read "A Wilderness of Error," by Errol Morris, published in 2012. It concerns the murder in 1970 or the wife and two young daughters of Jeffrey MacDonald, a doctor and a Green Beret. MacDonald, also in the house when the murders were committed, was seriously injured, with a punctured lung and other injuries, but survived. Over many years, after investigators decided at the start that he was the killer, MacDonald was prosecuted and, finally, convicted. It was, I am convinced after reading Morris' book, one of most flagrant abuses of the criminal justice system and unfair convictions in modern history.

Morris is a brilliant guy. His movie, "The Thin Blue Line" exposed the unfair conviction for murder of a man in Texas who was later freed. This time, he couldn't get MacDonald freed. But I defy anyone to read this whole book without concluding the guilty verdict was unfair. At the very least, Morris etablishes that MacDonald was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. For me, the doubts were so numerous and weighty — the bad faith of police and prosecutors so well-established — that I am convinced MacDonald is innocent. Horribly, he still sits in jail.