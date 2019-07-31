I read Hilary Mantel's "Bring Up the Bodies," published in 2012, which tells the story of the downfall of Anne Boleyn, second wife of King Henry VIII — a downfall engineered and orchestrated (at least in this historical novel) by the king's right hand, Thomas Cromwell.
This was a departure from my usual choice of reading, especially in style. Mantel is a highly accomplished writer, but her style as she tells the story from inside Cromwell's mind is not the sort I appreciate. I get impatient with long riffs on the feel of a garden, the sounds of the day, the thoughts from past and present skimming through. Maybe because, historically, only a few details of this story are established, Mantel seems to shy away from going deeply into the mechanics of Cromwell's scheme to frame Boleyn on charges of cheating on the king. Instead, she fills the book up with finely rendered descriptions of houses and rooms and woods and gardens, and with the thoughts and feelings Cromwell never shows to the world. Obviously, a lot of readers love all that, and Mantel's books have been widely praised, honored and, even better, purchased.
"Bring Up the Bodies" is the second of a planned trilogy on Cromwell, the first being "Wolf Hall." I may read the other two, but more because I'm fascinated by the history and, admittedly, the character of Cromwell that Mantel creates, than I am compelled by the way she tells the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.