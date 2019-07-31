{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Cromwell

16th century power broker

 Will Doolittle

I read Hilary Mantel's "Bring Up the Bodies," published in 2012, which tells the story of the downfall of Anne Boleyn, second wife of King Henry VIII — a downfall engineered and orchestrated (at least in this historical novel) by the king's right hand, Thomas Cromwell.

This was a departure from my usual choice of reading, especially in style. Mantel is a highly accomplished writer, but her style as she tells the story from inside Cromwell's mind is not the sort I appreciate. I get impatient with long riffs on the feel of a garden, the sounds of the day, the thoughts from past and present skimming through. Maybe because, historically, only a few details of this story are established, Mantel seems to shy away from going deeply into the mechanics of Cromwell's scheme to frame Boleyn on charges of cheating on the king. Instead, she fills the book up with finely rendered descriptions of houses and rooms and woods and gardens, and with the thoughts and feelings Cromwell never shows to the world. Obviously, a lot of readers love all that, and Mantel's books have been widely praised, honored and, even better, purchased.

"Bring Up the Bodies" is the second of a planned trilogy on Cromwell, the first being "Wolf Hall." I may read the other two, but more because I'm fascinated by the history and, admittedly, the character of Cromwell that Mantel creates, than I am compelled by the way she tells the story.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments