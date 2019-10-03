I'm reading "Clutch of Constables," an English mystery novel by Ngaio Marsh, and the first thing I have to say is Ngaio Marsh has to be the greatest name for a writer ever. It's her real name, too, although Ngaio was actually her middle name. Her first name was Edith, so, yes, her choice is understandable.
Anyway, "Clutch of Constables" is wonderful, although I've just started it. But what I noticed about the book, last night as I lay in bed with it, was its smell. I'd noticed the smell for a couple of days — in the kitchen, in the dining room. It was sharp and smoky, like something was burning. Where was it coming from? Then last night I realized it was coming from the pages of the book. I sniffed them, and there it was: Tobacco. I'm guessing whoever had the book before me — I picked it up for a buck at a garage sale — was a pipe or maybe a cigar smoker, and indulged in the habit while reading.
This is why I love books, because of their presence as real things in addition to their literary content. They can be beautiful, ugly, heavy, light. They can bear signatures or hide flowers or grocery lists or letters that have been left between their pages. And they smell — usually like paper, old or new, but sometimes in a surprising way.
