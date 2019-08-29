I learn more from books I don't like — books I wrestle against emotionally and intellectually — than from ones I naturally take to. The novel "Plainsong" by Kent Haruf, published in 2000, is one of those books. I don't like the title, with its double meaning (plainsong is a word for a particular type of unaccompanied church music, but this is also a book set in the west and could be considered a song of the plains). I don't like the blurbs on the book's cover and the reviews, which use words like "heartstrong" (ugh) and "foursquare, delicate and lovely." I don't like the way Haruf includes graphic barnyard scenes like farmers shoving their arms up the backsides of cows to check whether they're pregnant and a bloody autopsy on a horse for no other reason that I can see other than to impress upon the reader how real and down-to-earth the world is that these characters inhabit. I don't like the way way the main character, whom I think I'm supposed to admire, does not go to the police for a family matter that involves his young sons and their safety but rashly and ineffectively tries to handle it himself. I don't like the predictability of pretty much everything that happens.
But I did learn a lot from the book in thinking about why I disliked it so much. It seems to come from a place where much is assumed about what is right and wrong, so there aren't any surprises and very little nuance. Also, it just hit me as I wrote this, the book is very stereotypically male in its celebration of reticence and stubbornness. It is well-written and in a way I would think I would like, because it's understated and straightforward. But there's a difference between saying just enough and no more, in a way that resonates, and saying too little in a way that leaves your characters as cardboard cutouts, not messy flesh-and-blood human beings. The world these characters live in is messy, but they always seem to know what to do, even when they make mistakes, and that is annoying.
