I've been reading "The Arms of Krupp," a fat (800-plus pages), dense, impressive and artistic work of history by William Manchester that was published in 1964. I'm not quite done, but today I looked up the book online and was surprised to find a couple of contemporaneous reviews that were negative, slamming Manchester for what the reviewers felt was his anti-German attitude.
The book looks at 400 years of history of the Krupp family and its company, an enormous but privately held manufacturing conglomerate that came to manufacture arms and supplied Germany with weapons for various conflicts, especially World War I and World War II.
Alfried, the Krupp in charge of the firm during World War II, not only was close to Nazi leaders and enjoyed a favored business position with the government, but ran concentration camps on the grounds of his manufacturing plants, where he employed and abused slave labor. His actions during the war, taken voluntarily (some other German manufacturers refused to use slave labor), were monstrous, and it would not be possible to describe the horrors he perpetrated in a way that was overly negative. Manchester does a masterful job of digging up and setting out the details of this operation, such as the dormitory where infants born to slave laborers were sent and where, because of the poor care they received, they died.
But Manchester also fleshes out his portrait of these family members, several of whom were responsible for monstrous acts (an earlier Krupp patriarch, Fritz, was an enthusiastic pedophile), so the reader sees that, like all monsters, they were also human beings.
The book is ambitious, and if it has a flaw, it is the hugeness of its scope and density of its detail. But that is what also what makes it great. "The Arms of Krupp" reminds me of "The Power Broker" by Robert Caro, another enormous, dense and brilliant book, in the way the author clearly has an outlook on his subject and a case to make but has done the work to back up that case with an overwhelming amount of detail. The portrait of the Krupps — and of certain strains in German society — is negative, if not repellent, but the evidence presented to support that portrait is convincing.
