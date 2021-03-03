BLOG: Jumping into a few contemporary novels for once

"Black Betty" was a bit of a disappointment. It was full of great, noir-ish writing, but the plot was a convoluted thing that never got untangled to my satisfaction. It involved a secret child, conceived in evil circumstances, and in that, and its setting among wealthy Californians, it reminded me of the work of Ross Macdonald, one of my favorite writers. But Macdonald's writing is tight and intense, with bleak denouements that are emotionally shattering, while Mosley's work is looser, filled with subplots and suffused with Rawlins' appreciation for life, despite its hardships.

Anyway, where "Black Betty" is an excellent but flawed book, "Little Green" is a less accomplished but better-structured novel, which means, in the end, it's more satisfying.

Mosley has written more than 40 other books, from other series similar to the Easy Rawlins books but with a different protaganist, to science fiction, nonfiction, erotica and even "literary fiction." Like many prolific writers, he is also a very good writer, and once you're immersed in one of his books, it's difficult to drag yourself out for dinner or conversation or sleep.

"The Second Life of Nick Mason" is the first in a series by Steve Hamilton but is not his first novel. He is also the author of the Alex McNight series, which I've never heard of. But he has won some big awards and clearly knows what he's doing. "Nick Mason" was good, not great, but it drew me in the way you hope a book like this will, and although it went a bit too far past believability for my taste, it didn't enter the "that's ridiculous" realm.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

