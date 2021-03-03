BLOG: Jumping into a few contemporary novels for once

I don't read much contemporary fiction, but I went on a little tear over the last few days, reading two contemporary novels by Walter Mosley and one by Steve Hamilton. Both are considered genre writers, at least when it comes to the books I read, which is good, in my opinion, because genre fiction, as opposed to literary fiction, is about the only sort of contemporary fiction I can stand. In this case, the genre is broadly "private eye," I guess, although it would be better described as "solitary man fights to survive on his own terms" — something like that.
Walter Mosley is a very accomplished and established writer. By happenstance, I picked up his first book — "Devil in a Blue Dress," about 30 years ago in a bookstore in Burlington, Vermont, and I was hooked by his smooth, lucid style and vivid evocation of the post-war culture, in particular, the Black culture, of Los Angeles. His hero in that book, and 13 more, is Easy Rawlins, a transplant from the Southeast, a World War II veteran and a man who slides into doing favors for friends and helping them solve problems as a way to survive and make a little money. (Later in the series, he becomes a licensed private investigator and a housing entrepreneur who owns a few apartment buildings.)
I picked up a couple of Easy Rawlins novels at the last Crandall library book sale — "Black Betty" (fourth in the series) and "Little Green" (12th), along with a book I'd never heard of, "The Second Life of Nick Mason," by an author I'd never heard of, Steve Hamilton (it had a cool cover).
"Black Betty" was a bit of a disappointment. It was full of great, noir-ish writing, but the plot was a convoluted thing that never got untangled to my satisfaction. It involved a secret child, conceived in evil circumstances, and in that, and its setting among wealthy Californians, it reminded me of the work of Ross Macdonald, one of my favorite writers. But Macdonald's writing is tight and intense, with bleak denouements that are emotionally shattering, while Mosley's work is looser, filled with subplots and suffused with Rawlins' appreciation for life, despite its hardships.
Anyway, where "Black Betty" is an excellent but flawed book, "Little Green" is a less accomplished but better-structured novel, which means, in the end, it's more satisfying.
Mosley has written more than 40 other books, from other series similar to the Easy Rawlins books but with a different protaganist, to science fiction, nonfiction, erotica and even "literary fiction." Like many prolific writers, he is also a very good writer, and once you're immersed in one of his books, it's difficult to drag yourself out for dinner or conversation or sleep.
"The Second Life of Nick Mason" is the first in a series by Steve Hamilton but is not his first novel. He is also the author of the Alex McNight series, which I've never heard of. But he has won some big awards and clearly knows what he's doing. "Nick Mason" was good, not great, but it drew me in the way you hope a book like this will, and although it went a bit too far past believability for my taste, it didn't enter the "that's ridiculous" realm.
