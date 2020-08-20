BLOG: Ian Rankin can't compare to Dashiell Hammett

"He said to Effie Perine: 'Yes, sweetheart?'"

You can't really picture Spade from that description, at least I can't. But you get a feeling for him as an extraordinary and dangerous man, an uncontrollable character hiding behind a veil of unconcern.

Rankin's book (the 22nd in his Detective Rebus series) opens in a pedestrian fashion with a group of teenage boys discovering in a gully a car with a body in its trunk. It proceeds through various twists and detours for a subplot or two to the discovery of the bad guy, hiding in plain sight, if a little off to the side. It's not bad, and it is engrossing, in the same way that a well-made TV crime series is.

In fact, the novel reads like a TV script, not bothering with full sentences in some cases, telling readers where a scene is set by just saying, "Edinborough castle." for example.

It's funny, because the surreal and implausible things that happen in "The Thin Man" seemed vivid and real to me, while the mostly plausible things that happen in "In a House of Lies" struck me as far-fetched.