BLOG: Ian Rankin can't compare to Dashiell Hammett

I read a private eye novel from the early 1930s ("The Thin Man" by Dashiell Hammett, published in 1933,) and a contemporary crime novel ("In a House of Lies" by Ian Rankin, published in 2018,) and it reinforced my opinion that the writing was far better in the first half of the 20th century than it is now. I don't know for sure why that is, but I suspect television has a lot to do with it.
It's not fair to compare a contemporary crime novelist with Dashiell Hammett, who was, if not a genius, then a writer with a rare ability to create memorable, wonderful and awful characters, characters with hard edges and sharp wits who cut their way through life. He wrote just five novels, four of them incredible in their own sometimes-flawed way, and one — "The Maltese Falcon" — nearly perfect in its pitting of a tough, intelligent protagonist with various wily antagonists in a complex, dark and ultimately despairing plot, with Hamett's surprising, jarring and brilliant descriptions appearing on just about every page.
Here is how "The Maltese Falcon" starts:
"Samuel Spade’s jaw was long and bony, his chin a jutting v under the more flexible v of his mouth. His nostrils curved back to make another, smaller, v. His yellow-grey eyes were horizontal. The v motif was picked up again by thickish brows rising outward from twin creases above a hooked nose, and his pale brown hair grew down— from high flat temples—in a point on his forehead. He looked rather pleasantly like a blond satan.
"He said to Effie Perine: 'Yes, sweetheart?'"
You can't really picture Spade from that description, at least I can't. But you get a feeling for him as an extraordinary and dangerous man, an uncontrollable character hiding behind a veil of unconcern.
Rankin's book (the 22nd in his Detective Rebus series) opens in a pedestrian fashion with a group of teenage boys discovering in a gully a car with a body in its trunk. It proceeds through various twists and detours for a subplot or two to the discovery of the bad guy, hiding in plain sight, if a little off to the side. It's not bad, and it is engrossing, in the same way that a well-made TV crime series is.
In fact, the novel reads like a TV script, not bothering with full sentences in some cases, telling readers where a scene is set by just saying, "Edinborough castle." for example.
It's funny, because the surreal and implausible things that happen in "The Thin Man" seemed vivid and real to me, while the mostly plausible things that happen in "In a House of Lies" struck me as far-fetched.
Hammett injects so much vivid life into his characters, so much meanness and fear and greed and pride, that you can't help believing they are alive. After that, anything they do is believable, no matter how crazy and impossible to follow through the convoluted plot.
But Rankin's characters read like they're being well-played by a cast of seasoned British actors. I see them in my mind moving around in one scene after another, through a decipherable plot, and I can imagine them off-set somewhere, having a drink together at the pub after filming. A Rebus novel is a fine experience, the way eating a pizza is fine.
Reading Hammett's novels are like eating a cuisine you've never had before, savoring the unexpected flavors, realizing you never knew food could taste like this.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
