Will Doolittle

I read "Dark Voyage" by Alan Furst, the seventh or eighth book of his I've read. I've criticized his books for having similar elements — the romance, or at least the sexual tryst; the upstanding man (all his protagonists are men) drawn into the dangerous world of espionage in World War II Europe; the downbeat but happy ending. But I have to admit, even though he follows a formula, he does it awfully well.

"Dark Voyage," like Furst's other historical novels, is full of period details — details about cities and the smuggling, prostitution and other illicit activities that go on there; details, in the case of "Dark Voyage," about merchant shipping and the layout of a World War II-era merchant freighter and the crew and tools you would find on board. At times, in some of his other novels, I found myself getting lost in the details and losing track of the story. But Furst's meticulous, finely focused approach works in "Dark Voyage," which takes place mostly on a Dutch merchant freighter, perhaps because, with the setting confined to a ship, Furst is able to describe and populate the space — to bring it to life — without overwhelming the reader. 

Another good thing about "Dark Voyage" is that the central romance is an actual love affair that is interwoven in the larger espionage/smuggling plot. In others of his novels, some of the liaisons seem to have been tossed in for the titillation of the reader, serving no purpose in the larger story. "Dark Voyage" ends in Furst's usual anticlimactic way. He seems to believe the story's value is in everything that comes before the end, and even though that can be disappointing, I respect him for it. "Dark Voyage" has its share of thrills and fascinations before the end, and they are presented with Furst's usual polish. It's my favorite of his so far.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

