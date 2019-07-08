I read two entertaining novels from the 1980s by Donald Westlake — "Trust Me on This," published in 1988, and "Good Behavior," published in 1985. Reading "Good Behavior," I kept thinking I must have seen a movie based on it, because it seemed familiar, but by the end of the book, I realized I had read it before. I kept reading despite the nagging suspicion it wasn't the first time, because the book is so fun — at least, I'm telling myself that and not that my memory has lost its certitude.
The books are great fun. They're comic crime novels — crime capers — and Westlake balances the tension and occasional danger of the crime plots with the energy and humor of the comedy. His mastery of the form makes the writing seem breezy and effortless, the sometimes-outrageous details plausible, the plot twists surprising but welcome. Westlake is not out to impress, his aim is entertainment and he achieves it. A born writer, he published more than 100 novels during his life, starting young and continuing right up to his death in 2008, and afterward in several posthumously published novels.
He published under his own name and various pseudonyms, including Richard Stark, under which he wrote several novels about a hard-boiled thief named Parker. He's a writer I've ignored until now but will seek out in the future.
