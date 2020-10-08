BLOG: During pandemic, Poe has something to say to us

I've been thinking about a story recently, and I'll admit, especially since the outbreak at the White House. It is Edgar Allen Poe's "The Masque of the Red Death." It can be found online, is only a few pages long and takes 10 or 15 minutes to read.

It's a fantastic, gothic story that casts a morbid spell over you, like black magic, the way that the best of Poe's stories do. Its ornate language contrasts with its brevity but suits its subject, which is excess and hubris.

The story tells of a plague and a retreat organized by a prince and a revel he holds in his palace. The parallels with our own time, and particularly with our White House (color is also a big part of the prince's palace), are many.

Even if you don't see the parallels, or don't appreciate them, it's a powerful story, wonderfully told, and full of truths that we seem to have a facility for forgetting.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

