BLOG: Difficult, different reading can expand your mind a bit

I've been reading a couple of, not obscure, but esoteric books in the past couple of months — "Murphy" by Samuel Beckett, published in 1938, and "Dream of the Red Chamber" by Cao Xueqin, written sometime in the 18th century in China and published first in manuscript copies until its first printing in 1791.

Beckett's work was difficult for me, in theme, allusion and vocabulary. It was his first published novel, and he wrote it in English, while much of his later work, like "Waiting for Godot," he wrote in French. Beckett was Irish but lived in Paris most of his life. He knew and admired James Joyce, and "Murphy" has a bit of the feeling of "Ulysses," in the difficulty of its language and its playfulness. But "Murphy" has a suffusing bleakness that "Ulysses" lacks, thankfully.

On rare occasions, it's fun to read something mostly beyond your understanding. I couldn't grasp or appreciate much of "Murphy," but I felt it push a little at the walls of my mind. I didn't bother to look up the words I didn't know, except in a few cases, and each time, as with Joyce, I found the word perfectly fit its context. But with the Irish lingo, the French and Latin and the words I had never before seen, I would have spent many hours diving into the dictionary and probably given up rather than try to understand each sentence.