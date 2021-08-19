BLOG: 'COVID Chronicles' captures a momentous time

I read "Covid Chronicles," a compilation of college student COVID journals, put together by Dave Blow, a professor at Castleton University in Vermont and a frequent contributor to the Post-Star.
Conducting his class remotely, Blow assigned his writing students last year to keep a pandemic journal of their feelings and experiences. The results are a fascinating mix of insights into the minds of young adults — their strong emotional reactions to the changes in their circumstances after the college shuts down, switching to all-remote learning; and their varying responses.
Lack of perspective is mostly what you get from people in their early 20s, and that can be impressive, as they express what they feel with raw sincerity; and silly, as they inflate the importance of what is happening to them. But most of us experienced last year what happens when you live more than usual in your own head — the fear and fantastical thinking that can accompany weeks and months of isolation.
The Castleton students are a varied bunch, and just when your jaded adult sensibilities are getting a bit too much of their youthful sincerity and certainty, they surprise you with a snarky comment ("I'm doing my part in this lockdown by not picking up jogging," writes Adrianna Maher) or by taking the long view ("Look, the world's not gonna end. It's just a pause to stop the spread of COVID-19," writes Lance Robinson.)
This sort of book will be invaluable when the history of the pandemic is being written. First-person contemporaneous accounts of momentous events are nowhere near as common as they used to be, and the vast majority of what is written — on social media or in emails — is as ephemeral as smoke.
Not long ago, people used to tell about their lives in letters and journals that could be saved and, later, serve as valuable historical sources. That hardly happens now. But "Covid Chronicles" captures the shifting emotions brought on by the pandemic as it plays out, filtered through the simple and serious way these young people express themselves.
