BLOG: 'COVID Chronicles' captures a momentous time

I read "Covid Chronicles," a compilation of college student COVID journals, put together by Dave Blow, a professor at Castleton University in Vermont and a frequent contributor to the Post-Star.

Conducting his class remotely, Blow assigned his writing students last year to keep a pandemic journal of their feelings and experiences. The results are a fascinating mix of insights into the minds of young adults — their strong emotional reactions to the changes in their circumstances after the college shuts down, switching to all-remote learning; and their varying responses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lack of perspective is mostly what you get from people in their early 20s, and that can be impressive, as they express what they feel with raw sincerity; and silly, as they inflate the importance of what is happening to them. But most of us experienced last year what happens when you live more than usual in your own head — the fear and fantastical thinking that can accompany weeks and months of isolation.