'The Silent World'
Will Doolittle

I read "The Silent World," published in 1954 and written by Jacques Cousteau and Frederic Dumas about their pioneering development of the "aqualung" (the first scuba gear) and their pioneering explorations of the world underneath the ocean's surface. The book is more poetic and more technical than I expected, and I was struck by the difficult technical challenges of creating the underwater breathing gear and by the dangers Cousteau and his friends embraced. Cousteau's TV shows were a part of my childhood. I don't remember details of the show, but I do remember being thrilled by the underwater footage.

Cousteau was an early advocate for the oceans, their beauty and their importance, and he fought against pollution of the seas. I was a bit appalled, however, by the callous and carefree way he and his crew treated ocean wildlife, frequently killing large, beautiful and sometimes rare creatures so they could "study" them. I'm guessing his approach to these creatures changed over time as he become a world-famous spokesman for ocean conservation. 

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

