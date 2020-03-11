BLOG: Cather captures the beauty of the Southwest

I read "Death Comes for the Archbishop," by Willa Cather, published in 1927. The book concerns the arrival in New Mexico of a Catholic bishop and his best friend, a priest — both of them French — who have been sent to establish a diocese there. A couple of things struck me about the book: First, the beauty and clarity of the writing. I've read only one other book by Cather — "My Antonia" — and that was years ago. I liked it and was moved by it but don't remember much about Cather's style. In "Death," though, the beauty of her descriptions of the western landscape immediately struck me. I felt this was the book she had been waiting to write, so she could explore the deserts and canyons and mesas of the west, the colors of the setting sun and feeling of the air, and capture them on the page.

Also, the book is less of a narrative than I expected and more a series of standalone stories, connected by recurring characters. It's structured like a novel, with chapters, and it proceeds through a set period of time — several decades — following the two protagonists, but some chapters have little or nothing to do with the story of the archbishop and the priest but are tales of the region, featuring characters from the past. The result is a book with a wide perspective, concerned with the sweep of history in the southwest and the place of these two men within that history. It's an ambitious book and a virtuosic one. The writing never drags. Every page sings with the clarity of Cather's language and the fullness of her realization of the setting. What the book lacks in the tension and emotional engagement you find in a traditional novel it more than makes up for in the beautiful descriptions of the land and the deep appreciation of the region's Mexican and American Indian cultures.