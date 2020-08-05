BLOG: Catching up with some compelling reading

Next, I read "Is Paris Burning?" which did take a microscope to a singular event — the liberation of Paris by the Allies in late August of 1944. "Is Paris Burning," written by two reporters — Larry Collins, an American, and Dominique Lapierre, a Frenchman — was published in 1965. The title refers to Adolf Hitler's intention to destroy the city before it could be retaken by the Allies, and the book details how all the city's bridges and its historic buildings, including its museums and the Eiffel Tower, were prepared with explosives by the occupying Nazi forces.

The surprising hero of the book is the Nazi general in charge of Paris, Dietrich von Choltitz, who is presented as reluctant to obey Hitler's orders and even as a traitor who sent a secret message to the Allies that the path to Paris was open. Choltitz's motivations and his version of the story have been questioned over time, while there is no doubt he was a long-serving Nazi officer responsible for atrocities. Still, it's interesting to read about the dimensions of his character, and of others in the book, from ordinary Parisians to resistance leaders to Charles de Gaulle. The descriptions of the mayhem as the Allies entered the city, with street fighting involving tanks going on at the same time as riotous celebrations, with Parisians streaming from their homes and throwing themselves in joy at the Allied soldiers, is really something.

The writing in "Is Paris Burning?" is unextraordinary and the accumulation of stories — the book is presented as a series of vignettes — could get tiresome if the larger story weren't so compelling. In contrast, Moorehead's writing is fluid and exciting, and he never lets his story lag.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

